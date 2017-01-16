Toggle navigation
FM97 WLAN - Lancaster's #1 Hit Music Station
FM97 WLAN - Lancaster's #1 Hit Music Station
On-Air
Elvis Duran
DC
Leah Tyler
Damian Rhodes
Toby Knapp
Kenny
Weekends
On Demand
U Say It, We Play It
National News
Weird News
Photos
Connect
FM97 E-Blast
iHeartRadio
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Create An Account
Update User Info
PA 50/50 Deals
Jobs
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Back To The 90s
iHeartRadio Plus and All Access Beats Pill Giveaway
Grammy Flyaway
FM97 Ski Bus Trip
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Register for a chance to win a trip to the Grammys!
blink-182's Shares The Story Behind 'She's Out Of Her Mind'
Register for a chance to win a brand new Beats Pill speaker!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Need a job or new career? Click Here.
previous
next
On-Air Now
10am - 2pm
PODCAST: Walkers & Talkers -'THE WALKING DEAD' - Updates and Christian Bale...
Web Girl Kathleen Accidentally Dressed Like A Cartoon Character (PIC)
PODCAST: The Off Air Show - 'Bald Freak The Bet Welcher' - Ep.98
Sam + Her Boyfriend Are Ridiculously Hot Together (WATCH)
PODCAST: Independent Minded - "One Hundred Thousand" - Ep.46
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
PODCAST: 'An Acquired Taste' - 90s Drew Barrymore At The Oscars, Guys - Ep.49
PODCAST: The 15 Minute Morning Show - 'Where Ya Going?'
Ryan's Quote Of The Day
PHOTOS: 27 Songs To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Nick Jonas Makes a Bold Prediction
Ed Sheeran's Surprising Admission
x
See Full Playlist
FM97 WLAN
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from FM97 WLAN to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.