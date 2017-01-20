Toggle navigation
FM97 WLAN - Lancaster's #1 Hit Music Station
FM97 WLAN - Lancaster's #1 Hit Music Station
On-Air
Elvis Duran
DC
Leah Tyler
Damian Rhodes
Toby Knapp
Kenny
Weekends
On Demand
U Say It, We Play It
National News
Weird News
Photos
Connect
FM97 E-Blast
iHeartRadio
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Events Calendar
Community Involvement
Create An Account
Update User Info
PA 50/50 Deals
Jobs
Contests
Back To The 90s
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Jersey Mike's Subs wants to send you to the biggest party of the year!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
13 Stars With a Shocking Number of Tattoos
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Need a job or new career? Click Here.
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 6am
#MostRequestedLive Interview: Noah Cyrus' Biggest Musical Inspiration? Her...
PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around the United States
#MostRequestedLive Interview: Daya Reveals Whether She's Heard Those Three...
NFL FOOTBALL: The Football Jesus Podcast (1/22)
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
MADONNA: Drops the F-BOMB THREE TIMES on the news!
OMG: Meet the man with an 18 INCH DONG!
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
x
See Full Playlist
FM97 WLAN
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from FM97 WLAN to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.